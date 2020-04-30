Bank Negara refines foreign exchange policy to improve business efficiency

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Bank Negara Malaysia has announced a further refinement in the foreign exchange policy aimed at improving business efficiency and providing flexibility for corporates to better manage their foreign exchange risk exposure.

There are five measures altogether which are effective immediately.

The first refinement in policy is an exemption from the requirement for resident exporters to convert export proceeds below RM200,000 per transaction into ringgit.

“This flexibility will alleviate the administrative burden for exporters, particularly SMEs, to meet their foreign currency (FC) obligations,” the central bank said in a statement.

The second measure is that residents are free to hedge foreign currency loan obligations up to the underlying tenure.

Previously, residents could hedge their foreign currency loan obligations up to 12 months only. This flexibility enables residents to better manage their FX risk arising from longer-term foreign currency loan exposure.

The third refinement in the policy is residents and non-residents need to seek the Bank’s approval to unwind hedging positions while those registered under the corporate hedging framework can unwind their positions in line with their underlying business needs.

This flexibility now allows all entities to unwind their forward positions in managing their hedging costs except for portfolio investment in response to the changing market conditions.

“Residents are also free to obtain financial guarantee from non-residents. Before this, they could only obtain financial guarantees up to an aggregate limit of RM100 million,” BNM said, noting that removal of the limit enables foreign investors to better support their entities operating in Malaysia.

As for the fifth measure, residents are free to issue financial guarantee to non-residents with some exceptions from the previous aggregate limit of RM50 million. — Bernama