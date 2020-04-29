Titijaya Land unit inks strategic collaboration agreement with SMEQ

KUALA LUMPUR, April — Titijaya Land Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Titijaya Resources Sdn Bhd (TRSB), has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Sinopharm Medical Equipment QuanZhou Co Ltd (SMEQ)

Titijaya Land said the agreement was to regulate the affairs and the respective rights and obligations of TRSB and SMEQ as collaborative partners to develop business in the marketing and sales, trading and supply of medical and hospital equipment and products, and medical industry related real estate.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the group said the main immediate focus shall be but not limited to medical supply for combating COVID-19, such as personal protection equipment, RT-PCR test kit, rapid test kit, mobile test lab, and other necessity.

“SMEQ will also assist TRSB to develop other scope of businesses by coordinating with Sinopharm Group to accommodate TRSB’s demands.

“Meanwhile, TRSB shall be responsible and undertake in the area of medical industry related real estate by providing infrastructures, land and facilities for the medical industry operators recommended by Sinopharm Group or SMEQ,” the group said.

It added the agreement shall remain in force for five years and subject to a renewable period of five years. — Bernama