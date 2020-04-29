Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today in tandem with the recovery in global crude oil prices.

At 9.14am, the local unit increased to 4.3580/3680 versus the greenback from 4.3610/3680 at yesterday’s close.

The international benchmark Brent Crude was up 3.71 per cent to US$21.19 a barrel as OPEC+ cuts on output provided some support.

AxiCorp Chief global markets strategist, Stephen Innes said the ringgit’s price sensitivity continues on the direction of global crude oil price.

“Supply (global crude oil) has more than peaked, which from a fundamental perspective, should provide some semblance of comfort for the ringgit,” he said.

At the opening, the local unit was traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0783/0856 from 3.0787/0847 at Tuesday’s close but weakened against yen to 4.0893/0999 from 4.0872/0945.

Vis-a-vis the pound, the ringgit rose to 5.4349/4478 from 5.4425/4521 while against the euro, it improved to 4.7280/7406 from 4.7404/7493 yesterday. — Bernama