Pensonic returns to the black in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Pensonic Holdings Bhd posted a net profit of RM5.08 million in the third quarter ended Feb 29, 2020 (Q3), against a net loss of RM968,000 in the same quarter a year ago.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the Group said its revenue increased to RM69.43 million during the quarter under review from RM66.98 million previously.

Pre-tax profit was RM5.94 million compared to pre-tax loss of RM0.7 million in the preceding year corresponding quarter, mainly due to gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment in the current financial quarter, it said.

Going forward, Pensonic said necessary measures in consolidating the local businesses would be taken with more cost savings by merging certain business units.

It said a focus on e-commerce would be greatly emphasised and foresees better margin from this sector.

“More precautionary measures will be taken in order to mitigate the impacts on the Group’s bottom line, preserve its balance sheet and at the same time, place top priority on employees’ health and safety at this juncture.

“This is critical to ensure that the Group will be in position to benefit when the recovery comes,” it added. — Bernama