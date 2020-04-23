Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers led losers 365 to 308, while 339 counters were unchanged, 899 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, in line with most of the regional market as investors reacted to the positive global economic outlook, dealers said.

At 11am, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.0 points to 1,384.89 from 1,381.89 at Wednesday’s close.

The key index opened 6.85 points better at 1,388.74.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 365 to 308, while 339 counters were unchanged, 899 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.17 billion shares worth RM967.88 million.

A dealer said Asian equity markets were mostly higher on Thursday as rebounding crude prices and the promise of more US government aid to ease the economic pain inflicted by the Covid-19 outbreak helped calm global equity markets.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped three sen to RM7.47, Petronas Chemicals declined four sen to RM5.35, but TNB added 16 sen to RM12.66, Public Bank went up 12 sen to RM15.84 while IHH Healthcare gained three sen to RM5.15.

Among the actives today, Vortex Consolidated earned half-a-sen to 8.5 sen, Luxchem improved 2.5 sen to 65 sen, Nexgram was flat at 1.5 sen while Xidelang eased half-a-sen to 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 27.88 points higher at 9,637.13, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 45.45 points to 10,684.17, and the FBMT 100 Index advanced 28.16 points to 9,518.29.

The FBM Ace perked 54.96 points to 4,407.78 and the FBM 70 garnered 65.04 points to 11462.29.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index erased 0.37 of-a-point to 116.64, the Financial Services Index added 6.82 points to 12,370.92 and the Plantation Index declined 16.75 points to 6,0120.83. — Bernama