Rubber glove: Ministry warns operators following regulation violation reports

A worker collects rubber gloves at Top Glove’s factory in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, March 11, 2008. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Ministry of Plantation and Commodity Industries (MPIC) today reminded rubber glove industry players to comply with the directives set by the government in their operations.

Deputy Minister Willie Mongin revealed that the MPIC has received reports against two rubber glove operators for allegedly violating regulations that could lead to environmental pollution.

“We do not want this to happen again,” he warned, adding the ministry’s eyes would keenly be on the rubber glove sector to make sure that operators adhere to the standard operating procedure set by the ministry.

Meanwhile, he lauded the Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council (MREPC) and Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd for their donation of 500,000 rubber gloves each to the ministry.

“It is a tremendous help and timely as our country as well as other places in the world are currently fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

He said the ministry has already identified the relevant government bodies (frontliners) that the protective gear would be distributed to.

MREPC, an agency under the ministry, is responsible for promoting domestic rubber products such as gloves and catheters.

The council collaborates with the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) to maintain product standard and ensure that Malaysian gloves continue to be the world’s top choice.

Malaysia’s rubber glove exports are expected to reach 225 billion units worth over RM20 billion this year alone, compared to 170 billion units last year, which generated export earnings of RM17.3 billion.

Malaysia meets 65 per cent of global demand. — Bernama