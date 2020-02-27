Bursa Malaysia remains in blue at mid-morning

As at 11.07am, key index holders showed improvement after two hours of trading while the FBM KLCI was 3.96 points higher at 1,499.15 after opening 1.54 points higher at 1,496.73. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― Bursa Malaysia’s key index, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained in the positive territory as the market awaits the outcome of a meeting between interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today.

As at 11.07am, key index holders showed improvement after two hours of trading while the FBM KLCI was 3.96 points higher at 1,499.15 after opening 1.54 points higher at 1,496.73.

On heavyweights performance, Maybank was up four sen to RM8.37, Tenaga Nasional was two sen higher to RM12.40, Public Bank was 26 sen up to RM17.46 while IHH increased one sen to RM5.67.

As for top gainers, Panasonic added 50 sen to RM34.40, Hong Leong Bank gained 38 sen to RM15.56 and Hap Seng rose 24 sen to RM9.24.

Of actives, Advance Synergy shed four sen to 18 sen and Sapura Energy declined half-a-sen to RM20.5 sen while Avillon perked one sen to 17 sen.

On the overall index performance, the board was in mixed territory, with the FBM Emas Index upticked 6.06 points to 10,676.09 while the FBMT 100 Index increased 8.97 points to 10,473.08 while the FBM Ace shed 86.97 points to 5,592.47.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 5.62 points to 11,345.55 and the FBM 70 declined 65.27 points to 13,327.10.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged higher by 0.47 of-a-point at 139.10, while the Financial Services Index gained 78.22 points to 14,454.32 while the Plantation Index rose 15.41 points to 6,986.72. ― Bernama