Qatar increases its stake in BA-owner IAG to 25.1pc

LONDON, Feb 19 ― Qatar Airways Group said today it had increased its holding in British Airways-owner IAG to 25.1 per cent, buying another stake worth US$600 million (RM2.49 Billion) as part of a strategy it described as being highly successful.

Qatar previously held 21.4 per cent of IAG, which also owns Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling and Ireland's Aer Lingus.

The cost of increasing its IAG holding is £465 million, based on the closing price of IAG's shares yesterday.

Qatar first invested in IAG in 2015, buying 9.99 per cent of the company, and has steadily increased it since then.

It also owns stakes in China Southern and Cathay Pacific, and said earlier this month it was in talks about doubling its holding in LATAM Airlines Group to per cent and buying a 49 per cent stake in Africa's RwandAir.

It said it continued to support IAG and its strategy. ― Reuters