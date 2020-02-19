Bursa Malaysia flat at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 317 to 313, while 320 counters remained unchanged, 1,023 untraded and 40 others suspended. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Bursa Malaysia was flat at mid-morning with investors opting for profit-taking and remaining in the sidelines to monitor the recent batch of corporate earnings.

At 11.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 3.3 points to 1,533.78 from Tuesday’s close of 1,537.08, after opening 2.14 points higher at 1,539.22 this morning.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 317 to 313, while 320 counters remained unchanged, 1,023 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 959.75 million shares worth RM648.16 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost six sen to RM8.41, Tenaga declined four sen to RM12.56 but Public Bank rose 14 sen to RM17.84 while Petronas Chemicals was three sen higher at RM6.51.

Of the actives, Sapura Energy was flat at 24 sen, Foundpac added three sen to 98 sen, Powerwell gained 2.5 sen to 32.5 sen but MyEG was two sen lower at RM1.22.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 18.67 points to 11,980.62, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 43.59 points to 11,712.64 and the FBMT 100 Index erased 22.69 points to 10,767.15.

The FBM 70 was 27.35 points weaker at 13,915.68 but the FBM Ace improved 27.54 points to 5,568.14.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.21 point to 146.21, the Financial Services Index went up by 6.73 points to 14,644.46 but the Plantation Index erased 38.35 points to 7,198.28. — Bernama