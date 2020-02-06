Bursa Malaysia stays firmer at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers led losers 476 to 230, with 284 counters unchanged, 988 untraded and 23 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Bursa Malaysia stayed firmer at mid-morning on continued bargain hunting activities in all index-linked counters, analysts said.

At 11.01am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.83 per cent or 12.86 points to 1,549.65 from Wednesday’s close of 1,536.79.

The benchmark index opened 4.09 points higher at 1,540.88.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 476 to 230, with 284 counters unchanged, 988 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.16 billion shares worth RM645.75 million.

Maybank IB Research projected that the recent rebound in the local bourse would continue, particularly in construction and technology counters, while recovery in the plantation sector has started to gain traction.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to range between 1,520 and 1,550 today, with downside supports at 1,515 and 1,500,” it said in a note.

Among the heavyweights, MISC advanced 31 sen to RM8.27, Genting Malaysia rose seven sen to RM3.01, Public Bank gained 40 sen to RM18.40 and Malaysia Airports recovered eight sen to RM7.02.

Maybank increased nine sen to RM8.45 while Tenaga was flat at RM12.76.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada rose three sen to 41 sen, Securemetric bagged three to 23 sen and XDL was flat at 14 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 87.37 points to 11,024.71, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 68.48 points to 11,761.25 and the FBMT 100 Index accumulated 83.47 points to 10,828.72.

The FBM 70 was 79.88 points stronger at 13,791.18 and the FBM Ace recovered 52.99 points to 5,460.89.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.88 points to 145.41, the Financial Services Index jumped 153.92 at 14,832.34 and the Plantation Index was up 66.78 points to 7,290.57. — Bernama