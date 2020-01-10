JCorp appoints Syed Mohamed as president and chief executive

Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, launches JCorp’s new logo at the JCorp 50th Anniversary Gala Celebration in Johor Baru November 29, 2018. JCorp appointed Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim as its new president and chief executive. — Bernama file pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 10 — State-owned conglomerate Johor Corporation (JCorp) announced the appointment of Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim as its new president and chief executive.

In a statement today, JCorp said his appointment effective yesterday was to fill the vacant position following the retirement of Datuk Kamaruzzaman Abu Kassim on December 31 last year.

Syed Mohamed has over 34 years of experience and expertise in banking, corporate, real estate development, technology and business strategy.

The 62-year-old, who hails from Johor, holds a degree in Economics (Analytical Economics) from University Malaya.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, who is also the JCorp chairman, said the conglomerate’s board members and employees welcomed the appointment of Syed Mohamed.

“They are confident that he would continue to ensure JCorp's relevance and sustainability in undertaking its role as a state development agent for over five decades, driven by its mission – “Membina dan Membela” (to Build and Champion).

Syed Mohamed had also served with the Johor State Economic Development Corporation, JCorp’s previous entity, from 1989 to 1993.

Prior to his appointment, Syed Mohamed was the chairman of Felda Investment Corporation; Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd president and executive director; Encorp Bhd chairman; Iskandar Investment Bhd president and chief executive officer; TH Properties Sdn Bhd chief executive officer and DRB-Hicom group director.

Syed Mohamed began his career at Bank Bumiputera (M) Bhd and Bank Rakyat before joining the Johor State Economic Development Corporation (now JCorp) from 1989 to 1993.

He is currently the Prasarana Integrated Development Sdn Bhd chairman and is a board member of the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation and the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation.