Bursa Malaysia remains under pressure at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Bursa Malaysia continued to be under pressure at mid-morning as all indices remained in the negative territory with technology, telecommunication as well as small and medium caps stocks leading the losses.

At 11.05am, the key index slid 14.90 points to 1,596.14 from yesterday’s close of 1,611.04.

Market breadth was negative with losers overwhelmed gainers 668 to 115, while 280 counters remained unchanged, 875 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.57 billion shares worth RM623.59 million.

Top 30 counters, meanwhile, remained heavily influenced by the latest geopolitical tension in the Middle East with Maybank declining two sen to RM8.63, AMMB down three sen to RM3.80, Axiata was 16 sen lower to RM4.20.

Stocks belonging to IHH and Malaysian Airports which have a presence in the Middle East also stumbled, dipping five sen to RM5.57 and 14 sen to RM7.12, respectively.

The US President Donald Trump tweeted: “all is well despite missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq.”

“Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” he said.

Trump who is facing re-election, is expected to address the country later on the latest development in the Middle East.

FBM Emas Index was down 104.25 points to 11,353.69 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 116.16 points lower at 11,971.88.

The FBMT 100 Index weaken 99.41 points to 11,152.91, the FBM 70 slid 107.47 points to 14,201.29 while the FBM Ace erased 44.84 points to 5,409.60.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid1.42 points to 154.98 the Financial Services Index reduced 123.33 points to 15,590.08 and the Plantation Index fell 84.29 points to 7,673.24. — Bernama