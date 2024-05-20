KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at midafternoon, lifted by Tenaga Nasional, Press Metal and CelcomDigi.

Tenaga Nasional added 20 sen to RM12.80, Press Metal gained 14 sen to RM5.34 and CelcomDigi firmed eight sen to RM4.14. These counters contributed 5.44 points to the composite index.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 9.19 points to 1,625.81 from Friday’s close of 1,616.62.

The benchmark index opened 1.66 points higher at 1,618.28.

Gainers outnumbered losers 849 to 394, with 480 counters unchanged, 656 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 5.25 billion units worth RM2.74 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank improved three sen to RM9.95, CIMB expanded two sen to RM6.83, Petronas Chemicals inched up eight sen to RM7.08, while YTL was flat at RM3.82 and Hong Leong Bank slipped two sen to RM19.50.

Among the actives, Ingenieur shed half-a-sen to nine sen, Top Glove and Jaks Resources added one sen to RM1.21 and 13.5 sen respectively, AHB Holdings strengthened by 1.5 sen to 17.5 sen and Malaysia Building Society ticked up 4.5 sen to 93.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index jumped 86.99 points to 12,395.17, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 79.83 points to 11,985.84 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 124.23 points to 12,646.44.

The FBM ACE Index widened 65.11 points to 5,416.33 and the FBM 70 Index soared 167.38 points to 17,808.45.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index bagged 51.69 points to 17,697.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index perked up 2.89 points to 197.71, the Plantation Index grew 34.99 points to 7,421.77 and the Energy Index rose 12.43 points to 998.38. — Bernama