Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today following the rise in global crude oil prices, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the ringgit settled at 4.1700/1740 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1810/1850.

A dealer said the benchmark Brent crude rose 0.19 per cent to US$63.33 per barrel at the close today, which lent support for the local note.

He said the positive sentiment was also spurred by encouraging signs of a trade deal between the United States and China.

“Rising expectations that China and the United States will soon reach an interim trade deal provided fresh impetus to global markets, with US President Donald Trump saying that the talks were ‘in its final throes’,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded higher against other major currencies.

The local currency was higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0520/0561 from 3.0596/0630 on Tuesday and also rose versus the British pound to 5.3626/3694 from 5.3784/3848 yesterday.

It improved against the yen to 3.8190/8237 from 3.8372/8412 and appreciated against the euro to 4.5908/5956 from 4.6050/6098 previously. — Bernama