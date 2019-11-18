Good with tech? Malaysia-based firm shows where jobs with higher pay will be in 2020

Malaysians with niche skills in technology will have far brighter prospects next year as many sectors are hiring in their push forward with digitalisation, according to local specialist recruitment firm Robert Walters. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Malaysians with niche skills in technology will have far brighter prospects next year as many sectors are hiring in their push forward with digitalisation, according to local specialist recruitment firm Robert Walters.

The Malaysia-based consultancy released its salary survey for 2020 today and said job opportunities and higher pay can be expected for those in mid to high level management positions in eight sectors.

“On a whole, we can expect a 3-8 per cent increment for those staying in their jobs, while those are moving jobs or are promoted can expect a 15-20 per cent increment.

“Talents with niche skills who are changing jobs, on the other hand, are looking at an increment of up to 30 per cent due to demand outstripping supply,” its country manager for Malaysia, Kimberlyn Lu, said in a statement accompanying the survey report.

She said the survey is also encouraging as employers may be more open to hire jobseekers with the necessary tech skills but who may have less industry experience.

“We are excited for the coming year as we see forward thinking employers have begun to emphasise on potential of the talent and transferable skill sets over market sector experience.”

Good news for those who are a financial planning and analysis manager or a senior financial/business analyst or a financial controller and looking for a workplace or even industry switch as accounting and finance are very keen to expand.

Malaysians with a knack for tech and talent management are also very in demand not only in human resources, but will find more doors opening if they can reapply their skills to other sectors.

Lu cautioned employers that they will have to show commitment to learning and developing if they wish to retain their current staff, especially if the workers are top professionals.

According to the consultancy, the eight sectors looking to hire tech specialists next year are: Accounting and Finance; Banking and Financial Services; Engineering; Human Resources; Legal and Corporate Secretarial; Sales and Marketing; Supply Chain, Procurement and Logistics; and Tech and Transformation.

Of the eight, the Malaysia country manager for Robert Walters noted that Procurement and Logistics, Accounting and Finance, and Engineering, which were the earliest sectors to adopt digitalisation technology, are most upbeat about hiring.