Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon on profit-taking

At 3.07pm, the benchmark index was 4.18 points easier at 1,602.56 against yesterday’s close of 1,606.74. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon today on persistent profit-taking in most index-linked counters after a recent overbought session, dealers said.

At 3.07pm, the benchmark index was 4.18 points easier at 1,602.56 against yesterday’s close of 1,606.74.

The key index opened 2.69 points higher at 1,609.43.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 478 to 276, with 367 counters unchanged, 855 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.69 billion shares worth RM948.43 million.

A dealer said the local benchmark index bucked the trend of most Asian peers, who were more optimistic about developments in the US-China trade talks.

For the heavyweights, Maybank recovered one sen to RM8.67, Tenaga declined six sen to RM13.94, and Public Bank reduced eight sen to RM19.78.

Petronas Chemicals shed 10 sen to RM7.60 and Petronas Gas dropped 22 sen to RM16.40, declining over one per cent amid worries over declining demand as forecast by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec).

Of the actives, Velesto increased three sen to 39 sen, while Sumatec and Netx were flat each at half-a-sen and two sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 29.18 points weaker at 11,344.55, the FBMT 100 Index dipped 28.76 points to 11,157.86 and the FBM 70 slipped 34.64 points to 14,043.83.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 36.13 points to 11,894.86 and the FBM Ace lost 32.46 points to 4,965.34.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 35.96 points to 15,609.86, the Plantation Index slid 22.27 points to 6,865.62 and the Industrial Products & Services Index declined 0.35 point to 154.37. ― Bernama