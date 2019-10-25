Monster.com: Hiring spike in it sector in line with Malaysia’s digital transformation

Online hiring in the IT sector has been on an uptrend in the wake of Malaysia’s ongoing digital transformation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Online hiring in the IT sector has been on an uptrend in the wake of Malaysia’s ongoing digital transformation, with a 31 per cent year-on-year increase in July, 38 per cent in August and 31 per cent in September.

According to the Monster Employment Index (MEI) compiled by employment portal Monster.com, IT-related job roles in software, hardware and telecommunications also saw an impressive 37 per cent year-on-year spike in July, and a 32 per cent increase in demand for both August and September.

Monster.com APAC and Middle East chief executive officer, Krish Seshadri, said the growth of the IT industry is in line with Malaysia’s commitment to transitioning the country into a digital economy that embraces Industry 4.0.

“Malaysia’s recent 2020 Budget Speech was focused on digitalisation and technology driving the economy towards a new era, and the government’s introduction of the RM50 million 5G Ecosystem Development Grant will accelerate technological developments, boosting recruitment within the sector.

“Businesses are already turning to e-recruitment to amp up the hiring of tech talent in order to increase their digital transformation efforts, in line with Malaysia’s digital transformation drive,” he added.

Monster.com said another notable industry with significant growth was retail, up 23 per cent year-on-year for July, 13 per cent for August and 22 per cent for September. — Bernama