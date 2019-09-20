MSPO certification to boost oil palm planters income

A truck carrying oil palm fruits passes through Felda Sahabat plantation in Lahad Datu in Sabah February 20, 2013. — Reuters pic

SUNGAI BESAR, Sept 20 — Oil palm smallholders’ revenue is expected to increase when they obtain their Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, said Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

He added the certification was a government effort to ensure the country’s sustainable oil palm products could be marketed worldwide in line with the consumers and buyers’ demand.

“With the certification, the quality and quantity of the oil palm will be enhanced and this will directly increase their income,” he said in his speech when launching the MSPO briefing session with oil palm planters in Selangor here yesterday.

Therefore, he called on oil palm smallholders to grab the opportunity to obtain the certification for free, and so far, only 4.1 per cent or 5,232 hectares of land areas have been certified compared to the total areas of 238,400 hectares.

As of August 31 last year, only 51 per cent or 2.96 million hectares of 5.85 million hectares of oil palm land areas in this country had obtained the MSPO certification. — Bernama