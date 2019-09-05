Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 387 to 262, while 400 counters remained unchanged, 888 untraded and 15 others suspended.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today due to profit-taking in selected heavyweights, despite positive sentiment on the regional markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.45 points lower at 1,595.44 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,599.89.

It opened 1.72 points lower at 1,598.17.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 387 to 262, while 400 counters remained unchanged, 888 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.31 billion units worth RM897.48 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals rose one sen each to RM8.73 and RM6.84, respectively, while Public Bank declined four sen to RM20.22 and IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM5.75.

As for the actives, Bumi Armada, Ekovest and Vsolar eased half-a-sen each to 26 sen, 82 sen and 12.5 sen, respectively, while MNC Wireless added one sen to nine sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 28.69 points to 11,225.03, the FBMT100 Index decreased 28.52 points to 11,063.83 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 48.70 points to 11,738.34.

The FBM Ace eased 14.81 points to 4,452.49 but the FBM 70 contracted 25.53 points to 13,741.85.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index perked 13.11 points to 15,493.27, the Plantation Index went down 40.22 points to 6,775.29 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.03 point higher at 147.56. — Bernama