Ted Akiskalos steps down from Carlsberg Malaysia

SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad announced that its managing director, Theodoros (Ted) Akiskalos, has tendered his resignation to relocate to Europe for family reasons.

Ted will step down from his role as Managing Director of the Company on October 25, 2019 and will support the transition. He will pursue a career opportunity outside the Carlsberg Group and will join a private equity investment firm based in London, UK.

Chairman of the Company Datuk William Toh said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to convey my sincere thanks to Ted for his contributions here in Malaysia and Singapore.

We wish Ted and his family all the very best of luck and success in their future endeavours.”

Prior to his current role, Ted was the Managing Director of Carlsberg Sweden for three years since June 2016, Managing Director of Carlsberg Hong Kong for two years since January 2014 and Vice President, Group Strategy of the Carlsberg Group for four years since March 2010.

Prior to joining the Carlsberg Group in Copenhagen, he was an Associate Principal of McKinsey & Company based in Boston, USA.

We are in the process of finalising Ted’s successor and this will be announced in due course.

During the transition period, Ted will continue to manage the business affairs of the Company to ensure our SAIL’22 strategic initiatives are executed effectively.