Investments in Negri Sembilan increased by 103pc, state assembly told

SEREMBAN, Aug 26 –Negri Sembilan recorded an increase in investments, totalling RM2.86 billion last year, up by 103 per cent from RM1.41 billion in 2017, the State Assembly was told today.

.State Investment, Industrial, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Action Committee chairman Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said the manufacturing sector recorded investments of RM2.43 billion in 2018 compared to RM 1.11 billion in 2017 with an increase of 119 per cent, while investments in the service sector recorded RM430 million in 2018 compared to RM303 million in 2017, with a 42 per cent increase.

“Therefore, the state government remains committed in ensuring the state’s development is in line with the goals of a developed state with the establishment of the NS Corporation (NS Corp) through the NS Corporation Enactment 2018,” he said at the second meeting of the second term of the 14th State Assembly today.

Mohamad Rafie said this in response to a question by Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau) on the state’s investments and the role of the NS Corp.

The NS Corp will focus on promoting investments in Negri Sembilan based on a planned development plan, he added. — Bernama