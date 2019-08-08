Bursa Malaysia ends broadly higher, CI up 0.71pc

On Bursa, for the heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM8.62, Public Bank advanced 14 sen to RM21.42, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM7.30, while TNB, IHH Healthcare and CIMB were flat at RM13.84, RM5.75 and RM5.06 respectively. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Bursa Malaysia ended broadly higher in line with regional peers and amid an announcement of better-than-expected Chinese trade data for July.

At close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 0.71 per cent or 11.32 points to end at 1,616.02 from yesterday’s close of 1,604.7.

The key index, which opened 2.48 points higher at 1,607.18, moved between 1,605.84 and 1,620.65 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers outmuscled losers 508 to 296, while 401 counters remained unchanged, 699 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover decreasing to 2.12 billion units worth RM1.52 billion against 2.57 billion units worth RM2.56 billion yesterday.

China’s exports increased by 3.3 per cent year-on-year, the fastest since March, but imports fell 5.6 per cent.

Regionally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index went up 0.48 per cent to 26,120.77, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.37 per cent to 20,593.35 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell 0.47 per cent to 3,169.86.

On Bursa, for the heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM8.62, Public Bank advanced 14 sen to RM21.42, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM7.30, while TNB, IHH Healthcare and CIMB were flat at RM13.84, RM5.75 and RM5.06 respectively.

As for the actives, Datasonic rose 7.5 sen to 80 sen, Genting Malaysia rose five sen to RM3.23, SMTrack increased one sen to 20 sen, KNM and Iris Corp were flat at 39.5 sen and 16 sen respectively, while Eduspec eased one sen to 5.6 sen and Netx inched down half-a-sen to 1.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 80.67 points to 11,440.07, the FBMT 100 Index went up 77.79 points to 11,273.4, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 91.85 points to 11,928.01.

The FBM 70 was 93.64 points higher at 14,279.49 and the FBM Ace expanded 73.93 points to 4,652.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index accelerated 76.21 points to 15,857.32, the Plantation Index advanced 127.89 points to 6,757.21 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.71 point to 151.61.

Main Market volume declined to 1.14 billion shares valued at RM1.35 billion versus yesterday’s 1.58 billion shares valued at RM2.39 billion.

Warrants turnover fell to 409.73 million units worth RM100.12 million from 506.23 million units worth RM110.52 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 569.73 million shares valued at RM64.81 million against 482.21 million shares valued at RM50.46 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 199.55 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (134.39 million), construction (91.58 million), technology (168.25 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (34.72 million), property (62.06 million), plantations (8.32 million), REITs (11.83 million), closed/fund (9,100), energy (252.34 million), healthcare (29.12 million), telecommunications and media (104.55 million), transportation and logistics (25.81 million) and utilities (15.23 million). ­— Bernama