Bursa will resume operations on Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will be closed on Monday, August 12, 2019, in lieu of Hari Raya Aidiladha which falls on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

In a statement, the local bourse said operations will resume on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. — Bernama