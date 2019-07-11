HSS Engineers associate to provide consultancy services for ECRL new railway scheme

A general view of the construction site of the East Coast Rail Link project in Bentong July 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — HSS Engineers Bhd’s (HEB) associate company, HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (HSSI) has accepted a RM4.95 million contract from China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCC) to provide consultancy services for the New Railway Scheme and Scheme Design Study for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, HEB said HSSI had accepted the Letter of Appointment dated July 8, 2019 from CCC.

It said the contract had commenced from the second quarter of 2019 and was expected to complete within the third quarter of 2020.

“Pursuant to the exclusive teaming arrangement between HSSI and HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd (HSSE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HEB, HSSI and HSSE will be collaborating exclusively to execute and complete the contract.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the revenue, earnings and net assets of HEB Group for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2019 and Dec 31, 2020,” it said. — AFP