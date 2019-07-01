Bursa Malaysia stays in the green at mid-afternoon

Overall market breadth was positive, as gainers outpaced losers 563 to 246, with 335 counters unchanged, 684 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Positive market sentiment boosted by the US-China trade truce has kept shares on Bursa Malaysia in the green at mid-afternoon today.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.51 points to 1,678.64 from 1,672.13 at Friday’s closing.

The index opened 2.78 points higher at 1,674.91.

Overall market breadth was positive, as gainers outpaced losers 563 to 246, with 335 counters unchanged, 684 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.36 billion units worth RM1.29 billion.

A dealer said investors were buoyed by the positive outcome from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in trying to resolve the trade dispute between the two countries.

Meeting on the sidelines of the recent G-20 summit in Japan, both Trump and Xi agreed to hold off on imposing further tariffs as negotiations resume.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals jumped 17 sen to RM8.57, Axiata increased 13 sen to RM5.11, RHB gained 20 sen to RM5.79, Tenaga added 12 sen to RM13.96 and Maybank was two sen higher at RM8.90.

Of the most actively-trade stocks, KNM advanced three sen to 28.5 sen while its warrants bagged four sen to 10 sen, Bumi Armada ticked up one sen to 22.5 sen, Ekovest gained 2.5 sen to 87.5 sen and Perdana Petroleum accumulated 4.5 sen to 39 sen.

MPI led the top gainers list by jumping 58 sen to RM9.80, while top loser, Nestle, erased 60 sen to RM148.50.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 64.11 points to 11,845.69, the FBMT 100 Index strengthened 58.35 points to 11,690.0 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 78.29 higher at 12,211.23.

The FBM 70 surged 126.27 points to 14,725.98 and the FBM Ace leapt 53.92 points to 4,499.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 52.38 points to 16,738.99 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched up 1.43 points to 162.15, but the Plantation Index lost 28.97 points to 6,939.93. — Bernama