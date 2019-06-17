DBhd, MBNSI to undertake RM771m mixed development project

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Damansara Realty Bhd (DBhd) has partnered with the Menteri Besar Negeri Sembilan Incorporation (MBNSI) to undertake a mixed development project with a gross development value (GDV) of more than RM771 million in Seri Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan.

In a statement today, DBhd said the project would comprise shop lots, commercial podiums and residential units on 20.23 hectares of commercial land owned by MBNSI, to be developed over a span of 10 years.

DBhd group managing director Tan Sri Brian Iskandar Zulkarim said phase 1 of the development would kick off in January 2020 upon finalisation of a joint-development agreement with MBNSI, and targeted for completion in 2022.

“Backed by our strong expertise in residential and township development and hospital planning, we are confident that our combined strengths will deliver added advantages and boost the state’s economy,” he said.

DBhd said the land is located near the key growth areas — Seremban, Seremban 2, Sepang and Nilai — and within driving distance of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), KLIA2 and strategically connected to the North-South Expressway and the upcoming Maju Expressway (MEX) 2 Project. — Bernama