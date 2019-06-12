Cocoa futures surge as Ivory Coast, Ghana seek higher prices

A farmer works on cocoa pods at a farm in Toumodi, Ivory Coast, October 13, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 12 — Cocoa futures rose sharply today following reports that key producers Ivory Coast and Ghana had stopped sales in a push for higher prices, dealers said.

The September forward contract for the commodity, listed in New York, reached an 11-month high, hitting US$2,545, a rise of around 1.6 per cent on the day.

Analysts attributed the surge to a report by the Bloomberg news agency saying that “the world’s two biggest cocoa producers halted sales for the harvest that will begin in October 2020, pending an agreement with buyers on a minimum price”.

The two African nations, which together account for 60 per cent of the world’s cocoa production, summoned buyers to Accra demanding a price of US$2,600 per tonne.

Today in Accra, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, chief executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board, told a news conference that its demands had been accepted in principle by the participants, but that there would be a follow-up meeting to work out how to implement the agreement.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the chief of Ivory Coast’s coffee and cocoa council, Yves Kone, said the industry needed a price that amounted to “a decent compensation” for workers’ efforts.

But Casper Burgering, commodities analyst at ABN Amro, told AFP that the current price rise may turn out to be temporary, as current supply was more than sufficient to meet world demand.

Another analyst, at Commodafrica in Paris, said however that drought in Ivory Coast could lead to a shortfall in the coming cocoa harvest. — AFP