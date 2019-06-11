Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grows 6.8pc to RM69.9b in April

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 ― Malaysia’s manufacturing sales in April 2019 grew by 6.8 per cent to RM69.9 billion as compared with last year’s RM65.5 billion, says the Department of Statistics.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the growth was driven by the increase in non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (7.5 per cent), electrical and electronics products (6.7 per cent), and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (5.8 per cent).

He said total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector for the month under review was 1,087,774 persons, an increase of 1.7 per cent or 18,364 persons, as compared with 1,069,410 individuals a year ago.

“Meanwhile, salaries and wages paid amounted to RM3.99 billion, up 4.4 per cent or RM169.5 million in April 2019 as against the same month of the preceding year,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said sales value per employee grew by five per cent to RM64,300 as compared with the same month in 2018, while the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,673 in April 2019.

He added the sales value of the manufacturing sector in the period of January to April 2019 registered a growth of 6.2 per cent to RM280.6 billion as compared with the same period of 2018.

“The number of employees engaged during the period grew by 1.7 per cent to 1,087,774 persons, while salaries and wages paid posted an increase of 6.4 per cent to RM16.2 billion,” he said. ― Bernama