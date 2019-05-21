Sunway net profit rises to RM151.94m in Q1

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Sunway Bhd’s net profit rose to RM151.94 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 from RM136.20 million in the same period a year earlier.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said revenue for the quarter, however, decreased 12.3 per cent to RM1.12 billion compared with RM1.28 billion a year ago due to lower contributions from all business segments except property investment and healthcare.

On prospects, the group said while it continues to adopt a prudent approach in executing its business strategies, it is confident that its diversified yet synergistic businesses are well positioned to meet the economic challenges and capitalise on any opportunities which may arise.

Hence, the group will continue to perform satisfactorily this financial year, barring any unforeseen circumstances. — Bernama