MAHB appoints Datuk Mohd Shukrie as new COO

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has appointed Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh as its new chief operating officer (COO), effective today.

In a statement today, MAHB said Mohd Shukrie would be instrumental in driving and overseeing strategies related to airport operations, airport safety and security, airport planning and development, project management, facilities management, as well as the group’s consultancy services for overseas airport operations and management.

“With his wide and illustrious work experience includes, encompassing consumer and corporate banking, mergers and acquisitions, risk management and human resources, he brings significant value to the group in achieving its aims of positioning Malaysia as a strong aviation hub and transforming into a service leader,” it said. — Bernama