Ringgit unchanged against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The ringgit was unchanged against the US dollar at today’s close on lack of demand for the local note, amid weaker Asian currencies after the Easter holidays, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1300/1350 versus the greenback from 4.1300/1350 at Friday’s close.

The dealer said the local note is expected to trade on a bearish note in the short term, influenced mainly by Bank Negara’s lower growth projection.

“But given the supportive macro policy backdrop, we expect it would help stabilise the ringgit,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed to higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0442/0490 from 3.0473/0514 on Friday and strengthened versus the British pound to 5.3649/3726 from 5.3707/3792.

The local currency was however unchanged vis-a-vis the yen at 3.6898/6946 from 3.6898/6949, and fell against the euro to 4.6454/6506 from 4.6446/6506 previously. — Bernama