Affin Bank posts RM503m net profit in FY2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Financial group conglomerate, Affin Bank Bhd’s net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18) rose 20.4 per cent to RM503.08 million from RM417.85 million in FY17.

Revenue was 23.08 per cent higher at RM1.92 billion versus RM1.56 billion previously.

For the fourth quarter of FY18 (4Q18) , net profit was lower at RM143.75 million compared with RM169.53 million recorded in 4Q17, while revenue stood at RM453.55 million versus RM534.70 million previously.

In a statement today, the bank said it would focus on both the retail and business banking segments, especially in the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment as well as transactional banking, for FY19.

Affin Bank said it would also focus on brand visibility, compliance requirements, improving asset quality and liquidity management.

Meanwhile, it said Affin Islamic Bank would continue to focus on profitable growth and operating efficiencies for FY19.

The bank’s life insurance segment aims to provide financial protection through traditional distribution methods, digital and partnerships.

“This will allow AXA-Affin Life Insurance Bhd to reach out to different segments of the market with the aim of being the preferred health and protection insurer in Malaysia,” it added.

Overall, the group said it was committed to upgrading its capabilities and operating efficiencies, specifically on the digital front in enriching the customer experience.

It said it would continuously strive to maximise synergistic value within the group and put in place more strategies to drive it to the next phase of growth and meet the ever-changing business environment and the requirements.

On prospects, the group remained positive on the industry outlook and would continue to build resilience across its business and drive efficiency savings in its business operations, with collaborative efforts to better serve its enlarged clientele by focusing on the client experience. — Bernama