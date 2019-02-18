Maxis names Gokhan Ogut as CEO

Maxis new CEO Gökhan Ogut will take over from current interim CEO Robert Nason. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Maxis Bhd has appointed Gökhan Ogut as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective May 1, 2019.

In a statement today, Maxis said Ogut, who was appointed as the chief operating officer since Sept 1, 2018, would be taking over from the current interim CEO Robert Nason.

"We are confident that with his vast experience and focus on innovation and growth, he is the right person to drive our new strategy,” said Maxis chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda.

According to Maxis, Ogut was previously the CEO of Vodafone Turkey. Prior to that, he was in senior marketing as well as general management roles with a number of large and well-known companies like Danone and Procter and Gamble, holding positions that had domestic as well as global responsibilities in Turkey, the United States and France.

Meanwhile, Maxis said the board had provided for a smooth transition period between Ogut and Nason, which would expire at the conclusion of Nason's contract as the interim CEO on April 30, 2019.

"Nason will remain on the board as a non independent non executive director, and will be appointed as the Business and Information Technology Transformation Committee chairman and a member of the Audit Committee," it added. — Bernama