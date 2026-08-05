KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The upcoming PKR national congress is expected to look into the party’s performance in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections and also the federal government’s policies, said PKR information chief Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that apart from fulfilling the party’s constitutional requirements under the Registrar of Societies (RoS), the congress will be a forum for reflection on the election results in the two states.

“Delegates, especially from Johor and Negeri Sembilan, are expected to share their views and experiences to identify weaknesses and propose improvements for the party.

“Delegates can learn and reflect on these two state elections,” he said during the weekly post-Cabinet media conference that was broadcasted live today.

Fahmi, who is the communications minister and unity government spokesman, said other matters expected to be brought up in the congress are strengthening the party machinery, division of tasks, candidate preparation and strategies to face the upcoming elections.

He said that the congress is also likely to see proposals from delegates regarding improvements to government policies.

The PKR national congress is scheduled to be held on August 16.

Following Pakatan Harapan’s poor showing in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state polls, the congress is expected to be an important platform for PKR to reassess its future.