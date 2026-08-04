KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Second Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 15th Parliament of Dewan Negara drew to a close today after sitting for 10 days which saw 12 bills approved.

Throughout the session that has been going on since July 20, two motions related to government administration matters were also debated during the Dewan Negara Adjournment Speech session, which was tabled for the first time since 2022 under Standing Order 16.

They involve motions related to the threat of extreme cross-border e-commerce (Pinduoduo/Temu) to the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) ecosystem and the country’s retail sector, and the proposal for early voting or postal voting facilities for auxiliary police members.

The bills passed include the Cybercrimes Bill 2026, Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2026, Witness Protection (Amendment) Bill 2026, Sexual Offences against Children (Amendment) Bill 2026, Competition (Amendment) Bill 2026 and Competition Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026.

In addition, the National Trust Fund Bill 2026, the Padi and Rice Control (Amendment) Bill 2026, the Social Work Profession Bill 2026, the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2026, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026 and Statistics Bill 2026.

Dewan Negara Speaker, Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, in his adjournment speech today, said the diversity of views presented by senators from various backgrounds and expertise throughout the session had enriched the process of checks and balances and the drafting of laws which are the backbone of the country’s parliamentary democracy system.

In conjunction with the celebration of National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2026, he invited all parties to renew their commitment to defend national sovereignty, uphold the supremacy of the Federal Constitution, uphold the rule of law and preserve unity as the basis of national strength. — Bernama