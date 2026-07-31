KOTA KINABALU, July 31 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) has denied allegations it is organising a solidarity rally for president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal at Padang Merdeka here on Sunday (August 2).

Warisan secretary-general Loretto S. Padua Jr said the party has lodged a police report over the distribution of posters said to contain false information about the rally.

He said that the posters were distributed via social media by irresponsible parties to mislead the public.

“The poster not only misleads the public, but also tarnishes the image of Warisan leaders and the party as a whole.

“The public, especially those outside Kota Kinabalu, are advised not to come simply to attend a non-existent gathering,” he said in a statement.

Party members lodged the police report at the Kota Kinabalu Police Headquarters on Thursday evening.

On the appeal submitted by Mohd Shafie, Padua said the matter should be left to the ongoing legal process.

He said Warisan respects the legal process and does not wish to comment further on the matter. — The Borneo Post