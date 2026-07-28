KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A sign displaying petrol prices at a petrol station along the North-South Expressway (NSE) heading towards Seremban near Sungai Besi caught fire last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Ashrul Riezal Asbar said the department received an emergency call at 9.57pm before a team from the Seri Kembangan Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene, Berita Harian reported.

He said the fire engine arrived at 10.06pm and found the blaze involved the price sign of a BHP petrol station.

“The fire was brought under control at 10.22pm before the operation was fully concluded at 11pm,” he said when contacted today.

The firefighting operation involved five firefighters and a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle.

“No casualties were reported in the incident,” he said.