SEREMBAN, July 28 — As of 9am today, 14.31 per cent of early voters in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election have cast their ballots.

Based on the latest data shared on the Election Commission’s (EC) official Facebook page, this figure comprises 1,431 military personnel and 925 police officers, along with their spouses.

A total of 38 polling centres opened simultaneously at 8am, allowing 22,389 registered early voters to fulfil their civic duty.

All these centres will close in staggered phases between noon and 5pm, depending on location and the number of registered voters.

A total of 103 candidates are vying for 36 state seats, with general polling for 889,490 voters scheduled for July 28.

For the latest updates, visit [https://prn.bernama.com/n9](https://prn.bernama.com/n9). — Bernama