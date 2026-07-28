SEREMBAN, July 28 — The Negeri Sembilan Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) and its secretary reportedly filed a fresh application today for leave to cite six people for contempt of court over an alleged breach of a June 5 interim injunction.

Free Malaysia Today reported that lawyer Steven Thiru, who represents the DKU and its secretary Raja Norazli Raja Nordin, said the application followed unsuccessful attempts to serve the six with documents from the earlier proceedings.

Thiru alleged that the six had avoided service after the High Court granted his clients permission earlier this month to begin committal proceedings.

The six are Mubarak Dohak, whose status as Undang of Sungai Ujong is disputed; the Undang of Jelebu, Maarof Mat Rashad; the Undang of Johol, Muhammed Abdullah; the Undang of Rembau, Abdul Rahim Yasin; Tunku Besar of Tampin Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri; and Shahbandar of Sungai Ujong Badarudin Abdul Khalid.

High Court judge Roz Mawar Rozain adjourned today’s committal hearing after lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, representing the six, said the Court of Appeal would hear their application to stay the proceedings tomorrow.

The appellate court has also reportedly fixed October 19 for case management to set a hearing date for their appeal against the High Court’s decision allowing the contempt proceedings to begin.

Roz Mawar scheduled case management for September 28 to receive further information on both challenges.

Earlier this month, Roz Mawar found that the DKU and Raja Norazli had established a prima facie case that the six may have breached the injunction, including through their alleged involvement in moves to proclaim a new Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The injunction bars them from convening or attending meetings presented as DKU meetings, interfering with Raja Norazli’s duties, acting on the council’s behalf or taking steps that would change the position as it stood before May 21.

The proceedings form part of a wider customary and constitutional dispute that also involves the six seeking the minutes of an April 17 DKU meeting and challenging the decision to remove Mubarak.