SEREMBAN, July 28 — A total of 18 out of the 38 early polling centres for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election involving security force personnel and their spouses closed at noon today.

The polling centres, which opened at 8am, are scheduled to close in staggered phases, with closing times determined by location and number of registered voters.

Among the 18 centres that closed were Tent A, Jelebu District Police Headquarters (IPD) for the Chennah state seat; Tent B, Jelebu IPD (Pertang); Hall B, Dewan Serbaguna Jempol IPD (Jeram Padang); and Hall A, Dewan Emerald Nilai IPD (Lenggeng).

Others included the Lecture Hall of Regiment 508 Kem Jalan Rasah (Nilai); Hall A, Dewan Serbaguna Kuala Pilah IPD (Seri Menanti); Hall C, Dewan Serbaguna Kuala Pilah IPD (Johol); and the Labu police station.

The remaining early polling centres will close at 2pm and 5pm.

Based on the Election Commission’s (EC) latest turnout figures, 53.26 per cent of early voters had cast their ballots as of 11am. This includes 5,566 military personnel and their spouses, and 3,205 police officers and their spouses.

Early voting involves 22,339 registered voters. Of these, 16,467 are voting in person, comprising 11,293 military personnel and their spouses, and 5,174 police officers and their spouses, while the remaining 5,872 are voting by post.

A total of 103 candidates are vying for 36 state seats, with general polling for 889,490 voters scheduled for July 28.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama