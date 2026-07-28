PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — The current pre-university management system for Form Six students will continue to be overseen by the Ministry of Education (MOE) for the time being, to ensure the smooth operation of the existing framework, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the decision was made after taking into account several factors, including student management matters and teacher service schemes.

“For now, I have decided that the Sixth Form pre-university system will remain under the MOE,” he said during a meeting with MOE staff today.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Previously, Anwar was reported to have announced that the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) would fully take over the pre-university system, covering both Sixth Form and Matriculation programmes, starting next year.

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister said that although Sixth Form remains under MOE, its students must have a distinct identity as post-secondary and pre-university learners.

“Even if they are within the same school, the Sixth Form should have its separate block, and the principal should be tasked with managing it as a distinct project.

“They should not be lumped together. For example, Sixth Form students should not be included in general school assemblies. Assemblies should be for Form Five and below,” he said.

He said that this approach is important to create a learning environment that reflects the true status of Sixth Form students as a pathway to higher education.

Anwar added that the government does not rule out reviewing the proposal to place Sixth Form under MOHE in the future, once the system and its implementation are better prepared.

“We can revisit this after several years, if it is deemed necessary, particularly when students can attend dedicated Sixth Form colleges elsewhere,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Schooling Assistance Scheme (BAmP) under Kumpulan Wang Amanah Pelajar Miskin (KWAPM) has been extended to Sixth Form students this year, involving an allocation of RM4.69 million.

He said the expansion of the BAmP would benefit more than 31,000 students from hardcore poor families.

“I have discussed this with the Treasury secretary-general. So, the (BAmP) government assistance will continue as usual for Year One to Form Five students.

“We will provide the same assistance for Sixth Form students, who now number more than 30,000,” he said.

KWAPM assistance consists of the BAmP, with RM150 for secondary students, RM100 for primary students, and an Emergency Assistance of RM300.

The KWAPM fund was set up to support underprivileged students by helping them stay in school, aligning with the goals of the Compulsory Education Policy. — Bernama