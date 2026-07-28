KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Malaysia’s successful US$1.5 billion (RM6.13 billion) global sukuk issuance last week shows investors’ confidence in its economic fundamentals, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour.

He said the response to the issuance was exceptionally strong, with demand reaching nearly five times the amount offered.

“Investors were not only willing to commit capital to Malaysia. They were willing to do so on very favourable terms, with record-low spreads.

“It was a clear vote of confidence in Malaysia’s economic fundamentals, our reform agenda and our commitment to sound economic management,” he said in his keynote address at the opening of the two-day Sasana Symposium 2026 (SS2026) here today.

Themed “Reforms for Resilience: Navigating Uncertainties”, SS2026 features discussions on key economic and financial issues, including economic resilience, wages, cost of living challenges, investments, energy security, Islamic finance and private healthcare costs.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rasheed said Malaysia has approved RM815 billion in investments over the last two years, equivalent to almost half of its annual gross domestic product, which could create close to 245,000 jobs if fully realised.

“A sizeable number of them are expected to be higher-skilled roles.

“Yet creating jobs is only half the equation. Malaysians must also have the skills to step into them,” he said, adding that at present, more than two thirds of Malaysians continue to be employed in low-skilled or mid-skilled roles.

However, he said Malaysia has already seen encouraging signs, with the share of high-skilled employment increasing from 27.5 per cent in 2019 to 30.1 per cent in 2025.

“This progress may seem gradual, but structural shifts in the labour market rarely happen overnight. Creating higher-skilled jobs at scale takes time,” he said.

The governor said that as technology and artificial intelligence reshape industries, the days of learning a skill once and relying on it for a lifetime are over, and workers will need opportunities to upskill and reskill throughout their careers continuously.

The event also saw the launch of iTEKAD Employment, the latest programme under BNM’s iTEKAD social finance initiative, which supports individuals from vulnerable communities to secure stable employment and income. — Bernama