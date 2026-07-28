KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Construction company Mamfor Sdn Bhd’s managing director Shahradzi Shamsuddin said his firm had donated RM19.5 million to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in 2021 and 2022, as he viewed the RM605.2 million government project awarded to his younger brother’s company Sutracom Sdn Bhd as being due to then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s 2021 minutes.

Shahradzi, who will be 44 this year, today clarified why he had followed Malaysia’s Bumiputera contractors’ association’s president Datuk Azman Yusoff’s repeated recommendations starting from around April or May 2021 to donate to Bersatu.

“I’m of the view that Datuk Azman asked me to donate to Bersatu as my brother’s company had obtained the Pulau Indah project on Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s minutes,” he told deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin at the High Court here.

Later at another point, Shahradzi today told deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Jumaat why he had followed Azman’s recommendation to donate to Bersatu: “I am of the view that, because at that time, the Bersatu president is Tan Sri Muhyiddin, and Yang Amat Berhormat Tan Sri Muhyiddin had minuted my application letter.”

Shahradzi, who is testifying as the 20th prosecution witness in Muhyiddin’s power abuse and money laundering trial, was referring to the “minutes” or handwritten note by Muhyiddin in relation to the Pulau Indah highway project.

Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex on July 28, 2026. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Previously, Shahradzi had testified that he was informed by Muhyiddin’s alleged close acquaintance Datuk Ayob Ali that then-PM Muhyiddin had written a “minutes” to say he had no objection to the March 2021 application for the project through a pre-qualification tender.

Shahradzi’s brother’s company Sutracom was eventually awarded the project in October 2022.

Shahradzi’s company’s Mamfor’s RM19.5 million donation to Bersatu was done in stages, namely RM10.5 million and RM9 million before and after the project was awarded.

On the donations before the project was awarded, Shahradzi told Mahadi that he had given the money to Bersatu “to help them with the hope that my brother’s company gets that project”.

Asked why he had continued to donate to Bersatu even after August 2021 and when Muhyiddin was no longer the prime minister, Shahradzi told Mahadi: “Because I’m of the view that my brother’s company obtained this project because of YAB Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s minutes when he was prime minister.”

As for Shahradzi’s testimony that Mamfor had given RM19.5 million to Bersatu as it is equivalent to three to four per cent of the RM605.2 million project’s value, he explained that this percentage and how it should be described is up to construction companies’ own interpretation.

“This is the interpretation of the owners of the respective contractor companies whether it is donation or consultancy fee or introduction fee, and that percentage changes according to the interpretation of the respective companies’ owner,” he said.

The RM19.5 million were given to Bersatu in 29 cheques that Shahradzi had personally delivered to Bersatu’s headquarters’ office in multiple occasions over the May 2021 to November 2022 period.

Among other things, Shahradzi told Mahadi that he had forgotten to include covering letters for all the times he had delivered the cheques, and that he did not ask Bersatu for receipts as he did not think it was important since he has records via Mamfor’s bank statement and remittance form copies.

In his witness statement, Shahradzi had said he had complied with Azman’s request to donate to Bersatu, as he “beranggapan” or presumed that Azman’s request was due to Sutracom having obtained a supporting “minutes” from Muhyiddin who was then the PM and also Bersatu president.

Muhyiddin’s lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik today suggested that this line in the witness statement was actually put in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), but Shahradzi disagreed and said this was his own words.

Hisyam suggested that the MACC had wanted Shahradzi to say this and that this line with the word “beranggapan” had been repeated 24 times in the witness statement in order to strengthen the case against Muhyddin.

But Shahradzi disagreed with this suggestion.

Muhyiddin’s lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Today, Muhyiddin’s lawyer Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad quizzed Shahradzi over a RM500,000 payment and RM100,000 payment by his company Mamfor to Addeen Engineering Sdn Bhd in July 2021.

Shahradzi said the RM500,000 was an advance to Mamfor’s business partner Addeen, but said he did not remember who was Addeen’s managing director.

After being shown banking documents where Azman was the one who opened Addeen’s bank account, Shahradzi agreed with Amer that Mamfor’s payments to Addeen was related to Azman.

Amer remarked that he found it “very suspicious” for Shahradzi to initially say that he did not recall who Addeen’s director was, while Shahradzi explained earlier that he had confirmed the company was linked to Azman after being shown Azman’s identity number in the documents.

Amer suggested that the RM600,000 payment is actually a “suapan” (gratification) or bribe to Azman in return for his help in getting the project for Sutracom, but Shahradzi disagreed.

Shahradzi told Mahadi that Addeen is one of Mamfor’s suppliers and that the RM600,000 payment in July 2021 was an advance fee or mobilisation fee in the construction industry.

While confirming having previously said that Mamfor did not have any project since 2020 until today, Shahradzi clarified that he meant that the company had no government projects or external projects, but said said it still had “internal” projects from his siblings’ companies.

Shahradzi said that this includes Mamfor supplying labour, machines or construction materials to his family’s companies for their projects.

The trial before High Court judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin continues this afternoon.

In this trial, Muhyiddin faces seven charges — four counts of allegedly abusing his position to obtain RM225.3 million in bribes for Bersatu (from Nepturis Sdn Bhd, Azman Yusoff, Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd), and three counts of money laundering involving funds Bersatu allegedly received from Bukhary Equity.