KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Digital Ministry is drafting a comprehensive strategy centred on building trust in emerging technologies, with a targeted rollout by the end of this year, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Gobind explained that the strategy was originally slated for an earlier release but was rescheduled to prioritise the launch of the national AI Malaysia (AIM) platform.

He emphasised that AIM’s role will extend beyond policy drafting to ensure that trust frameworks are actively enforced across the digital ecosystem.

“It also comes back now to us building trust. We are actually drafting a strategy around trust, and we hope that we are able to launch it by the end of this year,” the minister said, pointing to the trust deficit caused by AI-related online scams.

“We were supposed to do it earlier, but because we wanted to launch AI Malaysia first. One of the things AI Malaysia will look at is also how we cannot just draft the document, but how we are also going to enforce it,” he added.

The upcoming trust strategy forms part of the government’s wider effort to establish clear governance, algorithmic safety, and public confidence as Malaysia accelerates its national digital and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Gobind launched AIM earlier this morning, together with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

AIM is a state-backed body tasked to accelerate AI adoption, align policies and drive AI-related innovation.

It was formed as an initiative by the Asean Business Advisory Council Malaysia.