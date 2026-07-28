PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today the government would subsidise subscriptions to top AI software to students under a newly-launched programme to produce coders and engineers.

Anwar made the announcement as he launched AI Malaysia, a state-backed body tasked to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption, align policies and drive AI-related innovation.

AIM was formed as an initiative by the Asean Business Advisory Council Malaysia.

The subsidised subscriptions will be for students undergoing digital literacy and upskilling training under the Rakyat Digital programme, all conducted online.

Anwar hoped the incentive could boost enrolment, as his government pushes for what he described as democratisation of access to artificial intelligence.

“I don’t want this programme to cause the disconnect (between push for AI and access) to continue to the point many people feel excluded and under-exposed,” he said at the launch of AIM in Cyberjaya here.

“As such communication and campaign that AI is for the people must be raised and made a priority.”

The Ministry of Digital will undertake the formulation of the training modules, which will be open to anyone aged 18 to 30 for now.

Anwar said the programme is expected to benefit over 100,000 youths.

“We will give free AI software subscription to anyone who enrol for the programme…and they can have it free for three months,” the prime minister announced.

He ordered the ministry to finalise the modules in two weeks’ time.

MORE TO COME