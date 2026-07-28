GEORGE TOWN, July 28 — Penang Pakatan Harapan chairman Chow Kon Yeow said PH needs to intensify its efforts in some Negeri Sembilan seats after seeing varying levels of support on the ground.

He said the coalition will use the remaining days to consolidate its position in seats held before dissolution.

“I cannot comment for the whole or Negeri Sembilan, as I only visited several locations, but the response we see is mixed,” he told reporters after visiting the Mi Equipment plant in Bayan Lepas here.

He said some areas showed strong support, while others faced issues mobilising voters.

“So with the remaining days that we have, I believe the PH team in Negeri Sembilan will use the time to defend the seats that PH held before dissolution and hope that we win additional seats too,” he said.

He added that he had only visited Chennah and Pekan Titi, one a Malay-majority area and the other a Chinese-majority area.

Voters will choose representatives for the state’s 36-seat legislative assembly on August 1.

The incumbent PH coalition is contesting all 36 seats.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional is contesting 25 seats, while Perikatan Nasional is fielding Bersatu candidates in 24 seats and PAS candidates in 11.

Berjasa, ASLI and PSM are each contesting one seat, while four independent candidates are also in the running.