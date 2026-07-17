KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Following the implementation of the Work From Home (WFH) policy for federal civil servants, a total of 4.05 million litres of petrol had been saved, resulting in RM7.31 million in subsidy savings as of July 14, 2026.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that a cumulative total of 74,408 civil servants have benefited from the WFH initiative, which was introduced on April 15 in response to the global energy supply crisis to reduce the country’s fuel consumption.

The MOF said this in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat, which was published on the parliament website yesterday.

The reply was in response to a question from Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang), who asked the ministry to state the financial implications, particularly the amount of savings achieved by the government through the implementation of WFH in the public sector and the fuel subsidy rationalisation measures.

In this context, the MOF said the government urges the public to continue practising prudent fuel consumption. At the same time, the ministry said the government will continue its efforts to ensure a stable fuel supply to support the daily activities of the public, public transportation, the logistics sector, and other critical industries. — Bernama