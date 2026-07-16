LABUAN, July 16 — A search and rescue (SAR) operation is underway for a 26-year-old local fisherman feared to have fallen into the sea while carrying out fishing activities off the waters of Pohon Batu here early yesterday (July 15).

Labuan police chief Supt Wan Mohd Firdaus Wan Zaki said police received a report on the incident at 10.20 am from the victim’s employer after the vessel’s captain informed them that one of the crew members had gone missing while fishing.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim had deployed fishing nets using a small boat before he went missing. The boat was later found adrift at the location without the victim,” he said to Bernama today.

Wan Mohd Firdaus said crew members conducted an initial search around the area but failed to locate the fisherman before lodging a police report.

He said following the report, the police immediately initiated operations at the scene and coordinated the SAR mission with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Labuan Marine Police Force.

“A total of 10 officers and personnel from the agencies are involved in the operation to locate the missing fisherman,” he added.

Wan Mohd Firdaus advised fishing operators and fishermen to prioritise safety while at sea by wearing life jackets and adhering to established safety procedures to minimise the risk of accidents. — Bernama