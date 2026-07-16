KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin said in Parliament today that he agrees with the argument that military exercises conducted in Pahang do not require consent.

Khaled made the assertion while responding to Tanah Merah MP Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Perikatan Nasional), who argued that the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have the right to conduct exercises anywhere it deems fit.

Ikmal said this power is clearly outlined in the Federal Constitution, to which Khaled agreed.

“It would be good if all MPs argue as Tanah Merah did since it would make my job easier. Among the explanations in his own question, he said the Federal Constitution clearly outlines Federal and State powers,” Khaled said.

“He (Ikmal) also said the problem must be tackled with tact and wisdom so that it would not set a precedent. We agree with all his views,” the minister added.

Khaled also said he agreed with the view that any military drills cannot be at the expense of environmental conservation, although he did not state if any of the exercises so far have had an impact on the local ecosystem.

Just before the minister replied Tampin MP Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (Barisan Nasional) communicated his constituents’ concerns about military drills they claimed had damaged their orchards and farms.

But Khaled said he has yet to hear any complaints directly from locals, although he pledged to investigate if they lodge a formal complaint.

“This is the first time I am hearing the complaint that military exercises had resulted in damages to properties but rest assured that if these grievances are communicated formally we will probe them,” he said.