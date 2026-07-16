KOTA BHARU, July 16 — The Works Ministry (KKR) is closely monitoring 50 “sick” projects nationwide to ensure their implementation returns to schedule, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

He said the 50 delayed projects were identified from a total of 865 projects under the ministry’s purview, with only seven of the 104 KKR projects in Kelantan classified as “sick”.

Nanta said the delays were caused by various factors, including contractors’ financial and management problems, land acquisition issues, utility relocation, and unforeseen site conditions such as underground obstructions not detected during the planning stage.

“To date, we have identified 50 sick projects out of 865 projects nationwide. We closely monitor each one to determine the most appropriate course of action, including whether a project should be terminated.

“However, if a project is close to completion, with only about 10 to 15 per cent of the work remaining, we may grant an extension of time (EOT), as terminating the contract and appointing a new contractor would incur higher costs,” he said.

He told reporters this after a working visit to the FT209 and FT131 road upgrading project from the Pasir Hor interchange to Panchor here today.

Nanta said the status of delayed projects is reviewed every week following the post-Cabinet meeting to assess progress and identify measures to ensure timely completion.

“I have also tasked my deputy with overseeing the monitoring of sick projects nationwide to ensure follow-up actions are carried out effectively. We review these projects every week.

“For projects that continue to record unsatisfactory performance, appropriate action will be taken, including removing contractors or terminating contracts.

“However, any decision to terminate a contract must be made carefully and in accordance with proper governance to avoid potential legal action,” he said.

On the FT209 and FT131 road upgrading project, Nanta said the RM191 million project is scheduled for completion in September next year.

He said the six-kilometre project is aimed at easing chronic traffic congestion along Federal Road FT131, particularly on the route from Kubang Kerian to Sabak and onwards to Pengkalan Chepa.

“The project has achieved 71.61 per cent physical progress to date, while land acquisition involving 300 lots has cost more than RM200 million.

“We also received a request from Pengkalan Chepa Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, who is present today, to address flooding affecting nearby residents as a result of the project.

“To resolve the issue, I have instructed the contractor to immediately construct a temporary 40-metre drainage channel to mitigate the flooding until the project is completed next year,” he said. — Bernama